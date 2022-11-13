Fuck-a-Hoodie

Not Available

Breaking news: Hoodies who vandalised a local youth club were yesterday nicked and to fuck each other in radical new movies introduced by the Home Office. The three tear-away who were spotted on CCTV spray painting the local council offices at 4:00 in the morning were promptly arrested by police. Camera operators rang the local bobbies and within 30 minutes the troublesome gang were taken to an unknown address and made to sort each other out. Hot spunk sprayed and arses were plunged as this group of nutters were to eat cock, fuck each other hard also get a seeing to from another local bunch of lads. CCTV supervisor Tommy Carter said: "They didn't not look happy as the other local gang fucked 'em rotten in front of their mates. It was fuckin horny though." Not fazed by their ordeal the group of unruly street urchins wanted a rematch with the gang who shafted them and we have caught it all on film.