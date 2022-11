Not Available

Fuck Holes is Max Sohl's rawfuck homage to that insatiably eager breed of men who take cock after cock — and load after load — up their hungry willing asses. These men — driven by their needy, twitchin' meat-holes — are always lubed up, face down, waitin' and hopin' for the next dick… and the one after that. They don't much care who the man is, so long as the big dick swinging between his legs rears up, shoves in and spurts a hot white load deep inside.