F’ It is the 7th team-inspired film brought to you by Special Blend, Forum and Foursquare, and stars John Jackson, Stevie Bell, Nic Sauve, Jake Welch, Niko Cioffi, Cameron Pierce, Austen Sweetin and The Youngbloods. Due to various injuries at the most inappropriate of times, F’ It will co-star Peter Line, Pat Moore, Andreas Wiig and Daniel Ek.