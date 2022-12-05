Not Available

In this decade of social media, Snapchat, and reality t.v. everyone gets their 15 minutes but these smoking-hot cross-over stars are going mainstream and hitting it big. NakedSword Exclusive and aspiring international pop-star Mickey Taylor’s new album “Puppets Lament” is burning up the charts. Everybody’s favorite big-dicked ginger Colby Keller has taken the fashion world by storm appearing in a layout for edgy designer Vivienne Westwood. Handsome and hilarious Wesley Woods is prepping to headline his own “Improv” comedy tour while NakedSword Exclusive Bray Love and Adam Ramzi continue to win fans and followers around the globe through their huge social network. For these sexy, savvy young men sucking dick and taking it up the ass was just the beginning. You know you’ve reached rockstar status when your pickup line is “Fuck Me I’m Famous.”