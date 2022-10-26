Not Available

Fuck Up

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Via Film

Jack is pleased with himself for the first ime in years. He has decided to stop fucking anything with a pulse and also to cut back on his eager and enthusiastic drug use. Then his best friend crashes into a moose in the middle of the night on the Swedish border. He is found with a hoof buried in his forehead and 2.5 kilos of cocaine in the trunk. Over the next 24 hours, Jack loses his house, his girlfriend leaves him and takes their daughter with her. And as he is about to find out: when you think you have hit rock bottom, it can always get worse.

Cast

Tuva NovotnyRobin
Anders Baasmo ChristiansenRasmussen
Atle AntonsenGlen
Lennart JähkelLeopold
Rebecka HemseRebecca
Iben HjejleMalin

