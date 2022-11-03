Fuck You G.I.

Not Available

A music video made while I was at St. Martins College of Art, compiled from 8mm film I'd shot and found footage. The recent version has a clean soundtrack but the picture came off a very old U-matic tape that was warped, hence it has a strange stutter and freeze effect on it which wasn't in the original edit but--as part of the look of the piece was to do with decay and things falling apart--it kind of fits. I made this video after I had made 7 Songs for 23 Skidoo as I was doing a live multi-screen film show for the band during their live performances and this was an extension of that process, again at St. Martins College of Art and the London College of Printing.