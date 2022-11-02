Fucked Up Friends

Not Available

This is the visual accompaniment to the album of the same name, released a year prior to said album, both created by the recording artist known as Tobacco. The DVD was comprised of collected footage from various television shows, music videos, and commercials from the 70's and 80's. Most of the movie featured exercise videos and wrestling videos that have been cut and edited. It was never released to the public who exactly Beta Carnage is, or how much work was done by either him or Tobacco.