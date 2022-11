Not Available

The Mexican freedom fighter, Don Alvarro returns with his small band of faithful brothers in arms back after years of bloody fighting against the American occupiers finally to his home village. As a celebrated war hero, he longs only to the loving arms of his bride Amelia. Brutal and unforgiving, the beautiful Amelia is raped and murdered. Blind with pain and anger, Don Alvarro swears horrible revenge. In his campaign, he leaves a trail of havoc and rape. Who will stop him?