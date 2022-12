Not Available

Hana, 21-year old, is sent to a mental hospital for attempting a suicide. She suffers from hearing a deep male voice in her head almost everyday that goes, "Twenty yards of linen are worth one coat..." She gradually regains her peace of mind by traveling across Kyushu dragging with her Nagoyan, a guy from Nagoya who is suffering from depression. They take on their journey on Nagoyan's old faithful car, Luce.