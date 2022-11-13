Not Available

Fucking Hostile is Dark Alley's first collection of scenes featuring rough sex — the kind of hardcore man on man action that get's the blood flowing and the hips pumping. This collection is one of the best we've put together, featuring muscle studs with massive cocks like Tommy Hawk, porn legends Owen Hawk and Rafael Carreras, and power bottoms like Patrick O'Connor and Brandon Hawk. All united by a love of aggressive raw man-fucking. Turn it on, break out the lube, and let's get ready to rumble.