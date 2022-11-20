Fueled: A Big Wave Surf Documentary

Not Available

Travel around the world with Powerlines Productions as they showcase the best surfers taking on the biggest and gnarliest waves to date. Our trip starts off with Adam Replogle, Skinny and Peter Mel going southbound looking for the perfect wave. Heading back home we check out the gnarliest coldwater wave on the planet, Mavericks. Sea Flea, Oil, Barney and Joel Fitzgerald ride Mavericks as it goes off. Then we fly to Hawaii and watch Mike Parsons, Brad Gerlach, Noah Johnson, RCJ, Kelly Slater, Ikaika Kalama and garret McNamara and more of the world's best big wave riders taking on the biggest Jaws to ever break, with waves reaching over 60 feet! and finally see the future as Strider Wasilewski takes us on an unforgettable trip to the meat grinder known as Teahupoo. What fuels these surfers to do what they do? See for yourself as Powerlines Productions once again brings you non-stop surfing action.