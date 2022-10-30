Not Available

Fuerte Apache

    Toni Darder works as an educator in a juvenile reformatory. He will retire in a few years and feels on his shoulders the heavy burden of failure. He has lost hope in what he does and in his own destiny, and yet, driven by inertia, he continues to work with some kids whose circumstances seem all the same. However, admission to the center of Tariq, a North African street child, makes something is about to change in his life. And maybe this time for good. This is a story of second chances, of maintaining hope when there seems to be no reason for it.

