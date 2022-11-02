Fugitive Hunter

Not Available

Quick is sinking fast: deep in debt, facing eviction in thirty days and watching his family slowly slip through his grasp. With no place to turn, Quick resorts to the ruthless and lucrative world of fugitive recovery, becoming a front runner in a band of veteran bail recovery agents-bounty hunters-working for Neil Swift, an old friend and partner of Quick's father. Enjoying sudden and unexpected prosperity, Quick finds himself at the top of his game, unaware that he is in the middle of a deadly conspiracy.