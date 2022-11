Not Available

On August 20, 2010, Def Jam rapper WAX (still unsigned at the time) arrived in Toronto to play a series of shows, only to be turned away at the border. "FUGITIVES: WAX LIVE" recounts the story of those who literally smuggled Wax into the country, the live performances he belted out on that day, and the legal repercussions suffered by all - simply to throw one most bad ass hip hop concert.