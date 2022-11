Not Available

It's the most dangerous delicacy in the world. Despite incidents of poisoning year after year, the popularity of this exotic dish in Japan remains unbroken. The Japanese blowfish fugu contains one of the deadliest poisons known to man, 1250 times more potent than cyanide. If the cook isn't skilled in the use of a filet knife, the gourmet meal could become a death sentence for the restaurant guest.