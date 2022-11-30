Fuji Family New Year Special 2017

Not Available

here is a small old-fashioned shop called ‘Fuji Family’ at the foot of Mt Fuji that is a convenience store in name only. It is run by three sisters who are known for their beauty. Dependable Oguni Takako (Yakushimaru Hiroko) is the eldest sister, free-spirited Nasumi (Koizumi Kyoko), the second sister, is the complete opposite of Takako in both personality and lifestyle, and tactful Tsukimi (Mimura) is the youngest sister. Although Nasumi lived and got married in Tokyo, she abruptly came back with her husband Kinoshita Hideo (Yoshioka Hidetaka), but died suddenly of illness eight years ago. Takako finally wed Haruta Masao (Takahashi Katsumi), with whom she has had an enduring but difficult relationship, this year. The newlyweds now live in an apartment nearby but Takako constantly comes to ‘Fuji Family’.