Fujinoyamai (Incurable Disease)

A few times a year, a beautiful phenomenon called Diamond Fuji occurs when the rising or setting sun aligns with the peak of Mt. Fuji, causing Mt. Fuji to shine bright like a diamond. Fascinated with that promise, Sasha departs on an expedition to Japan, driven by a question of whether Diamond Fuji can be seen with a naked eye or if it’s just an optical illusion that can be seen only through the camera lens. At the foot of Mt. Fuji, Sasha encounters numerous amateur photographers, and the Master Ohyama-Yukio, who has been photographing Mt. Fuji for over 40 years. Sasha gradually shifts his lens towards those behind the cameras, trying to reflect his own fascination through local photographers, interactions with nature, and his small digital camera.