An unfortunate chain of events forces Milton Young to give up his dream of playing professional baseball and return home to the town he fought hard to escape. Once home, Milton faces insurmountable economic and personal hardships, only to be faced with an even greater challenge: defending himself against a Tragic crime that could send him to prison for life. What emerges is a heart-warming story about perseverance, faith, triumph, and the struggle to never let go of a dream.