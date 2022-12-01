Full Court: The Spencer Haywood Story

Not Available

Narrated by Public Enemy's Chuck D, the documentary traverses Haywood's life from his humble beginnings in Mississippi raised by a single mother to his induction into the NBA Hall of Fame. Basketball provided him a way out and in foregoing college to play hoops, he irrevocably changed the rules of how the game was played from the very top echelons of the NBA. As a 20-year old former Olympian, Haywood sue the NBA for the right to turn pro without finishing college. The case went to the Supreme Court and in 1971, the Court's decided in favor of Haywood. Subsequently, the decision abolished the NBA's mandatory draft eligibility requirement of four years of college. The ruling paved the way for today's NBA's superstars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Garnett to bypass college and play in NBA teams right out of high school.