Festival of the Spoken Nerd are the science comedy phenomenon that will feed your brain, tickle your ribs and light your Bunsen burner. Full Frontal Nerdity guaranteed! Stand-up mathematician Matt Parker (Discovery Channel You Have Been Warned), experiments maestro Steve Mould (ITV1 I Never Knew That About Britain) and geek songstress Helen Arney (BBC2 Coast) mix astonishing science with statistically significant comedy, plus experiments that electrify their audiences – sometimes literally. Since their last smash hit tour show Full Frontal Nerdity, the Nerds have filmed their first DVD (available now) and racked up over a million views on YouTube for their experiments, songs and stand-up. As well as sell-out shows all over the UK, the Nerds have performed at Shakespeare’s Globe, Hammersmith Apollo with Robin Ince and Brian Cox, The British Library, TED, Udderbelly and Latitude Festival.