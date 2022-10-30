1988

Full Moon in Blue Water

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

November 22nd, 1988

Floyd, the owner of a bar on the Texas coast, has been depressed for a year after his wife disappeared in a swimming accident. He lives with his senile father-in-law "The General" and is helped by Jimmy, a former asylum inmate, and the good-natured Louise. The bar is rapidly losing money and Charlie wants to buy it cheaply before it becomes publicly known that a nearby bridge is to be built. Louise offers her savings to go into partnership with Floyd, but Floyd decides to sell when he is forced to pay his back taxes.

Cast

Teri GarrLouise Taylor
Burgess MeredithThe General
Elias KoteasJimmy
Kevin CooneyCharlie O'Donnell
David DotyVirgil
Gil GlasgowBaytch

