Not Available

What's an athlete to do when a workout leaves his muscles spent but his sex-drive on high? Look for Full Release, the latest athletic fantasy from Gym Dudes! Whether with a buddy in the locker room or a massage therapist in the spa, these sex-crazed young studs use every muscle in their body to pound away the tension until every loads been shot. Starring Dylan Knight, Jason Goodman, Jimmy Roman, Liam Harkmoore, Luke Milan, Tucker Vaughn, and Wolfie Blue, Full Release is packed with big dicks, tight holes, and lots of spit and cum. So lie back, relax, and get ready to work the swollen muscle in your crotch to a Full Release!