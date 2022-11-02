Not Available

Matt Sabo is a talented high school graduating senior who is picked to play in the state all-star high school football game. Despite the honor, Sabo sports a bad attitude on and off the field, including run-ins with the law, and it becomes evident to his teammates at the all-star camp that he doesn't care about the game. That is until he meets Amy Lear, an attractive, intelligent local of the camps host town, who helps him realize that he has a shot at getting a full ride scholarship if he plays well.