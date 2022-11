Not Available

Duty calls at the Sodor Search and Rescue Centre! Rocky is called in to action to rescue poor derailed Henry. But when Rocky becomes derailed himself, who will come to his aid? The alarm is sounded at the Search and Rescue Centre and the fast and fearless team race to the rescue. But with each vehicle trying to rescue him alone, can they work as a team to get Rocky back on the tracks?! Full steam ahead with Thomas and his engine heroes!