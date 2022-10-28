Full Throttle

Not Available

One of Hong Kong's top motorcycle racers is forced to reevaluate his entire way of life after a serious accident and the loss of a close friend. Andy Lau plays a champion motorcycle racer who is forced to question his entire lifestyle after he and some close friends are seriously injured in motorcycle accidents. He subsequently struggles to maintain his identity as a risk-taker; and fights to maintain and redefine his relationships with his fiancée, his friends, and his estranged father. A compelling tale of a man's pride and the emotional catharses of himself and those he loves.