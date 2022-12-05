FULLFilled

Not Available

Falcon Exclusive Kevin Williams has been feeling a bit sexually unfulfilled lately, and perusing the personal ads just might be the ticket out of the dilemma. A couple of phone calls ends up with Ivan Talman at his door, ripe and ready for action. Kevin's nerdy neighbor- Lane Fuller -pops in for a cup of sugar which turns into a major suck-n-fuck feast with superhung Falcon Lifetime Exclusive Tom Chase. Kevin still aches for more and waits for the masseur- Alex Wilcox -to arrive. Even though Kevin declined Travis Wade's invitation to join in on some hot orgy action, there is enough cock and ass to go around. ***This film is currently only available online.