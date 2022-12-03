Fullmetal Alchemist: Lament of Dreams

Not Available

In a world controlled by alchemy, a young soldier named Roy Mustang dreams of becoming the next Fuhrer. While chasing his goal, he faces a creature that aspires to destroy mankind. This creature is a dark reflection of what Mustang will become if he let's his ego overtake his soul. With the help of his comrades, Mustang will face physical and psychological challenges to uncover the truth behind all truths. It is only in this revelation that Mustang will discover his real life's purpose. A deeply psychological and philosophical take on Hiromu Arakawa's masterpiece.