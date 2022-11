Not Available

Mr. Fumblebody is a clumsy, but kindhearted unemployed lawyer who picks a fight with the powerfull and reckless Rex Dobbermann. Mr. Dobbermann has decided to eliminate all the cat's in the small town Kattesand. Mr. Dobberman's beautiful daughter Tess on the other hand tries to save her own dear cat from her father, and Mr. Fumblebody does everything he can to help her.