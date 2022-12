Not Available

Documentary shot on the occasion of the happening "Opere di fumo" (literally "works of smoke") organized by Luciano Giaccari (founder of an important video library in Varese, formerly called Studio 970 2) on March 30, 1969 in Luvinate . Among the artists: Hidetoshi Nagasawa and Christian Tobas. Presence of the wife, Adele, and Gianfranco Brebbia's second daughter, Paola.