A young working woman has to follow obscure advice by an old sage in order to prevent a worst-case scenario. A returning nightmare of a family home built by her deceased mother for the still-living father in the hereafter gives her and her fortune teller the necessary instructions. A loving, yet complex tale of the new Thai middle class. Houses are built, family members live in parallel worlds and the presence is a very Asian mix of the 19th and 21st Centuries