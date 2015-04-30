2015

Fun Size Horror: Volume One

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2015

Studio

High Performance Films LLC

Thirty-one twisted tales made from a collective of genre loving filmmakers, Fun Size Horror: Volume One aims to chill and delight horror fans. From classic slashers and creature features, to horror-comedy and hauntings all made into bite size pieces. Like a bag of Halloween candy after a night of trick or treating, Fun Size Horror: Volume One is filled with the unexpected and not without the threat of the occasional razor blade. Which leaves only one question: Trick or treat?

Cast

Guy Perry(segment "Knock Knock")
Nev ScharrelSophia (segment "Happy Birthday")
Victor WebsterDaddy (segment "Happy Birthday")
Katie ParkerSara (segment "Entity")
Rachel Marie LewisDaystar (segment "Persephone")
Linn BjornlandLady Vesta (segment "Persephone")

View Full Cast >

Images