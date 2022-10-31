Not Available

This fantastic pack has everything you need to engage your child with phonics and teach them the basics of reading. The pack contains five full-colour books that will introduce your child to the most common sounds that form a foundation to literacy. This exciting pack also contains a 30-minute DVD featuring the popular ‘Fun with Phonics’ programmes as seen on Cbeebies. Through a mixture of lively, colourful and entertaining sequences, this unique DVD will support your child’s learning by bringing phonics vibrantly to life whilst clearly demonstrating how to voice, read and write the new sounds they are being introduced to. In Fun with Phonics: Reading, your child will be taken through all 44 of the most basic phonics sounds that they will have to learn at school and will be encouraged to recognise written sounds and words towards being able to identify and read short and simple words on their own.