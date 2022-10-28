Function Of Reality

Not Available

Canadian artist San Base has taken his brilliant Dynamic Painting technology to the spectacular world of 3D, and the results are stunning. The combination of art and music is carefully crafted to create not only one of the best examples of 3D, but an event that draws you into a stimulating Journey for the senses that isn't like anything you have ever seen before. Journey through six mind bending worlds that take 3D technology to aspiring new depths that can be explored and enjoyed again and again. With the possibility of discovering new details that were not seen in earlier viewings, San Base has achieved a level of artistic complexity that engages your attention and satisfies from the moment the play button is hit.