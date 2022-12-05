Not Available

Set in the popular Austin scene with a backdrop of the sites and live sounds of the city, Funemployment explores the burn out culture many post grads experience as they navigate the startup world. Torn between making money and following their dreams, many hopeful entrepreneurs try to start their own businesses without realizing the costs it will inflict on them. Through the new medium of applications, this stark comedy delves into the consequences of getting into bed with your friends... physically and entrepreneurially.