Available from Milroy Pictures. Visit a mysterious gypsy in his eerie flower shop as he presents four FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS that introduce 4 tales of terror! SEE a mother avenge the premature death of her children. SEE a greedy relative murder off his family to inherit a cosmetic empire, only to have Mr. Death seeking his soul. SEE a woman driven mad by an unearthly stranger who waits just outside her front door. SEE a grizzly werewolf devour his prey, turning a small town into a graveyard.