武甲風葬 2016 - "Buko Fuso" aka Funeral in the Wind, 8mm. Variations of Dynamite traverse. Filmed at Mount Bukō (武甲山, Bukō-san) in Chichibu, Saitama, Japan. The summit of Mt. Buko was blown up in 1980. Three years before I was born. Shin Sasakubo grew up listening to blasts of dynamite scar the slopes of Mount Buko and echo across his small town every day at half past noon. Ritual. The pyramid-shaped mountain is considered a sacred symbol in the Saitama Prefecture known as Chichibu.