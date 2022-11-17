Funeral of the Russian Emissary to the Tsar, ambassador Nicholas Hartwig

Not Available

Ambassador of the Russian Empire in Belgrade, Nicholas Hartwig (1857-1914), also known as an ardent Pan-Slavist and friend of Serbia, passed away unexpectedly in the Austro-Hungarian embassy, during his visit to the ambassador Baron Giesl von Gieslingen on the 27th June 1914. Over a hundred thousand citizens of Belgrade and Serbia attended his funeral on the 1st July 1914. Foreign diplomats exiting the building of the Russian mission can be seen in the film along with exiting of the Serbian Metropolitan Dimitrije and bishops from Niš and Šabac, as well as carrying of the casket with the deceased body out of the embassy building by the officers and clerks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by the President of the Serbian government and Hartwig's close friend Nikola Pašić.