Funeral Pyres of Nazidom

Air views of Leipzig reveal it to be a city of skeleton buildings and rubble. Industrial Magdeburg has been gutted by dive bombers of the U.S. Tactical Air Forces. The huge Krupp tank factory is destroyed as are hundreds of partially finished tanks on the assembly line. The rail center, Nuremberg, once the seat of Nazi culture, is now a dead city. The huge rallying stadium serves as a parade ground for Yank troops who blast a surmounting stone swastika to bits - then replace it with the Stars and Stripes.