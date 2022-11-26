Not Available

Fungus The Bogeyman

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

BBC adaptation of Raymond Briggs' children's book. Fungus (voice of Mak Wilson)'s job is to venture above Bogeydom and scare dry-cleaners (a Bogey's name for humans). But on one trip disaster strikes and a dry-cleaner discovers their existence in Bogeydom. The dry-cleaner, Jessica (Clare Thomas), strikes up a friendship with Fungus' children and escapes back home to tell her father George (Martin Clunes) all about it. George then decides to stake-out the entrance to Bogeydom, in order to catch a real-life Bogeyman.

Cast

