Funnicus at Luna Park

Funnicus has made a futile endeavor all day to be cheerful, but conditions will not permit. Seeking forgetfulness, he took his despondent way towards Luna Park, and started to "do" the place thoroughly. An overplump dame was giving tense ear to the whispered warnings of a Gypsy sooth-sayer. An opportunity. Funnicus crossed the swarthy female's palm with much silver, and promptly slipped into her wrappings and place. The overplump dame was then regaled with a series of disclosures concerning her future affairs of the heart which brought Funnicus an unexpected clump on the ear. Funnicus, to mete out counterpunishment to the saucy lady, proceeded to chase her over the zig-gag stairways, windy passages, electric railways, sea wave track, automobile armchairs, etc. At last, to escape retaliation, he borrowed an attendant's costume and the Tzigane bandmaster's baton, one, two, three. The syncopated sounds begin their infectious course and everybody finds himself tripping the light fantastic.