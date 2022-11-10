1988

Funny Farm

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 1988

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Chevy Chase stars as Andy Farmer, a sportswriter who moves with his schoolteacher wife Elizabeth (Madolyn Smith) to the country in order to write a novel in relative seclusion. Of course, seclusion is the last thing the Farmers find in the small, eccentric town, where disaster awaits them at every turn.

Cast

Chevy ChaseAndy Farmer
Madolyn Smith OsborneElizabeth Farmer
Kevin O'MorrisonSheriff Ledbetter
Joseph MaherMichael Sinclair
Jack GilpinBud Culbertson
Caris CorfmanBetsy Culbertson

View Full Cast >

Images