Funny Farm

Chevy Chase stars as Andy Farmer, a sportswriter who moves with his schoolteacher wife Elizabeth (Madolyn Smith) to the country in order to write a novel in relative seclusion. Of course, seclusion is the last thing the Farmers find in the small, eccentric town, where disaster awaits them at every turn.
|Chevy Chase
|Andy Farmer
|Madolyn Smith Osborne
|Elizabeth Farmer
|Kevin O'Morrison
|Sheriff Ledbetter
|Joseph Maher
|Michael Sinclair
|Jack Gilpin
|Bud Culbertson
|Caris Corfman
|Betsy Culbertson
