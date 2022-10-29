Funny Felix

Not Available

A man considers the fine line between friendship and family as he crosses France by foot. Felix is a cheerful thirty-something from Normandy who is gay and HIV-positive. Felix has never really known his father, and after he receives some old letters his dad wrote to his mother, he decides its time they talked. Figuring his father's whereabouts in Marseilles, Felix hits the road, planning on hiking cross country and meeting up with his boyfriend. Along the way, Felix's open-hearted charm allows him to make several new friends, and before long he's bonded with a number of people he's embraced as a surrogate family: an elderly woman with regrets about her life; a single mother who can't find a stable relationship; a teenager coming to terms with his sexuality; and a "cousin" interested in kites with whom Felix has a brief fling. As Felix moves onwards, he and his new friends ponder the notion of family -- is it defined by blood, or by your heart and soul?