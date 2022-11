Not Available

Rare(?) movie. Synopsis from the book “Dizionario dei film italiani stracult”: A curious discovery in the video of the 90’s. But, of course, the film is well dated to the early ’80s, when it was still Laura Levi and Mark Shanon bazzicavano hard, especially with Joe D’amato, but there is the Spanish actor Aldo Sambrell. It’s the story of two naive people who end up in a castle where you turn any kind of monster. This title was never released nothing in the room.