Funny Man

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Max Taylor wins the ancestral home of Callum Chance in a game of Poker, little does he realize that the game is far from over... One by one, Max's family are murdered by the Funny Man, a demonic jester with a varied and imaginative repertoire of homicidal techniques and an irreverent sense of humor. Meanwhile, Max's brother is on his way to the mansion with a bunch on hitchhikers who will be lucky to survive the night.

Cast

Christopher LeeCallum Chance
Ingrid LaceyTina Taylor
Tim JamesThe Funny Man
Benny YoungMax Taylor
Pauline BlackThe Psychic Commando
Matthew DevittJohnny Taylor

Images