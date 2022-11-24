Not Available

A live stand-up special hosted by Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, and Judd Apatow broadcast by Comedy Central to promote the movie "Funny People". Not only does this special take another detailed look at the making of "Funny People," it focuses closely on the pursuit of stand-up comedy and how actors such as Seth Rogen and Adam Sandler got in touch with their stand-up roots in order to prepare for the film. In addition, "Funny People: Live" showcases live stand-up sets from "real life funny people" Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Russell Brand, Brian Posehn, Greg Giraldo and Maria Bamford as well as sets from the film's cast members.