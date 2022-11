Not Available

When a pooch named Jerry, a sassy cat named Mandy and their squeaker buddy Frank the parrot are left home all alone, they do what any pet does when their owners go to work, Watch Funny Pets on TV! The three friends go at it to decide who is the funniest, craziest, wackiest pet in the animal kingdom, in this sequel to 2016's Funny Life of Pets. It's the purrfect movie for any pet lover!