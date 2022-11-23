FUNtastic Duo

Not Available

A brand-new DVD by the funniest classical artists around, with millions of views on YouTube! Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo have taken the world by storm with their unique and hilarious theatrical shows. Their clips on YouTube have garnered over 35 million views, and the duo has appeared on television in countries around the world. Equally comfortable performing in classical concert halls and rock stadiums, their collective dream is to make the music they love accessible to a wider, younger audience. Many of classical music s biggest names have joined them in their musical sketches, including Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Gidon Kremer, and Mischa Maisky. Billy Joel performed with them at their Carnegie Hall debut, and Hollywood actors have also teamed up with Igudesman & Joo, including John Malkovich, David Hyde Pierce, and former James Bond Sir Roger Moore!