Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus

In 1958 New York Diane Arbus is a housewife and mother who works as an assistant to her husband, a photographer employed by her wealthy parents. Respectable though her life is, she cannot help but feel uncomfortable in her privileged world. One night, a new neighbor catches Diane's eye, and the enigmatic man inspires her to set forth on the path to discovering her own artistry.
|Nicole Kidman
|Diane Arbus
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Lionel Sweeney
|Ty Burrell
|Allan Arbus
|Harris Yulin
|David Nemerov
|Jane Alexander
|Gertrude Nemerov
|Emmy Clarke
|Grace Arbus
