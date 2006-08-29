2006

Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2006

Studio

Iron Film

In 1958 New York Diane Arbus is a housewife and mother who works as an assistant to her husband, a photographer employed by her wealthy parents. Respectable though her life is, she cannot help but feel uncomfortable in her privileged world. One night, a new neighbor catches Diane's eye, and the enigmatic man inspires her to set forth on the path to discovering her own artistry.

Cast

Nicole KidmanDiane Arbus
Robert Downey Jr.Lionel Sweeney
Ty BurrellAllan Arbus
Harris YulinDavid Nemerov
Jane AlexanderGertrude Nemerov
Emmy ClarkeGrace Arbus

View Full Cast >

Images