Für immer im Herzen

The life of the successful publishing house manager Julia Berger is fully aligned with her job. This attitude not only suffers from the relationship of the career woman to the lawyer Fred, but also the contact with her family. However, one day, when her ten-year-old nephew, Stefan, whom she loves as her own son, suffers from cancer, Julia is forced to make a decision: should she assist her nephew, whose fragile mother is being treated in a mental hospital? Or should she push her career, which is currently at a crucial turning point?