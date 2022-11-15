Not Available

Paul Diallo, a history teacher, lives a quiet life with his wife and kid. During summertime, he lends his house to his son’s babysitter and her boyfriend. When they return, the Diallo family finds a closed door – locks have been changed and the new occupants maintain they are in « their home ». With no one to turn to, Paul gets closer to Mickey, a shady local man with a penchant for all things extreme and illegal. Soon the once anti-violent teacher is approaching the point of no return…